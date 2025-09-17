Dubai: Burj Khalifa lights up to wish Indian PM Modi on 75th birthday

Dubai's Burj Khalifa was illuminated tonight with the images of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 75th birthday. The world's tallest building displayed images of Modi, alongwith the words 'Happy Birthday' while the lights kept changing colours.

Colours of the Indian flag — saffron, white and green — were also displayed on the Burj Khalifa. A similar illumination was seen on August 15, India's Independence Day.

#WATCH | Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminated tonight with the images of PM Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 75th birthday. pic.twitter.com/gamw6cRaoq — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Earlier in the day, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had wished Modi in a post on X.

"Sincere congratulations to @NarendraModi on your birthday. I wish you continued good health and happiness, and ongoing success in advancing India’s progress and the prosperity of its people," UAE President said in his post.

In response, Modi posted, "Thank you, my brother, for your warm wishes. I deeply value our close friendship and the mutually beneficial India–UAE partnership, which continues to attain new heights in all areas."

Several other world leaders, including Russia, Israel, Italy and New Zealand, wished Modi on his birthday, hailing his leadership, vision and contribution to India's rise on the global stage.