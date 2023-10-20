Dubai: Boyzone’s Keith Duffy rushed to hospital ahead of show in emirate tonight

Abu Dhabi Municipality rolls out awareness campaign explaining the dos and don'ts
Irish singer Keith Duffy underwent treatment at a Dubai hospital ahead of his show in the emirate tonight.
The star took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with the medical staff who helped him "get back on his feet", along with a message of appreciation.
He was rushed to Dubai's Mediclinic hospital after an unknown medical emergency.
In the photo he shared, the 49-year-old is seen sitting on a hospital bed with a bandage around his leg, above his knee.
Duffy captioned the picture by saying: "A huge thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Dubai's Mediclinic who helped get me back on my feet for tomorrow's big show in Dubai. Surgery on hold till I get home but a little patchwork, some pain management and the show must go on."
The former member of Boyzone is all set to perform next to Brian McFadden, a former band member of Westlife.
The show will be held in the heart of Irish Village at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium from 9pm onwards today.
