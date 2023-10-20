Dubai: Boyzone’s Keith Duffy rushed to hospital ahead of show in emirate tonight

'The show must go on,' says the singer who will be performing in the heart of Irish Village at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

by Web Desk Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 2:28 PM

Irish singer Keith Duffy underwent treatment at a Dubai hospital ahead of his show in the emirate tonight.

The star took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with the medical staff who helped him "get back on his feet", along with a message of appreciation.

He was rushed to Dubai's Mediclinic hospital after an unknown medical emergency.

In the photo he shared, the 49-year-old is seen sitting on a hospital bed with a bandage around his leg, above his knee.

Duffy captioned the picture by saying: "A huge thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Dubai's Mediclinic who helped get me back on my feet for tomorrow's big show in Dubai. Surgery on hold till I get home but a little patchwork, some pain management and the show must go on."

The former member of Boyzone is all set to perform next to Brian McFadden, a former band member of Westlife.

The show will be held in the heart of Irish Village at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium from 9pm onwards today.

