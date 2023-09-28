Dubai-bound flight from India diverted after fire alarm goes off

An alternative aircraft is being organised to get passengers to the UAE

File photo

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 11:54 AM

A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight from the southern Indian state of Kerala was diverted soon after take-off on Wednesday morning due to a fire alarm, according to Indian media reports.

Flight IX 345, carrying 176 people, took off from the airport in Kozhikode and had flown for an hour when the pilot noticed a fire warning light in the aircraft’s cargo hold.

The aircraft was then diverted to Kannur airport where the alarm was confirmed as false. According to airline representatives, quoted by Indian media, an alternative flight is being organised to get passengers to Dubai.

Last month, passengers on the same flight were delayed over 10 hours due to a technical snag. The Dubai-bound flight was scheduled to take off from Kozhikode at 8:30 am but was delayed due to technical issues. Passengers were transported to Thiruvananthapuram airport and then eventually began their journey to the UAE at 7:06pm.

ALSO READ: