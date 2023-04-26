Dubai: Boat catches fire, maritime vehicle crashes into Al Maktoum Bridge in separate incidents over Eid Al Fitr holiday

Patrol teams were able to respond to both situations quickly and no injuries were reported in either case

Authorities in the UAE responded to two incidents during the Eid Al Fitr holiday this year. According to Colonel Dr Hassan Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station: "In the first incident, a boat at Rashid Port caught fire due to an engine explosion after refuelling. Our patrol teams promptly collaborated with fire experts to resolve the situation, and no injuries were reported."

"In the second incident, a maritime vehicle collided with the Al Maktoum Bridge because of an engine failure. The resulting loss of control led to the vehicle striking the bridge, causing minor damage to both the bridge and the vehicle. The maritime patrols managed the situation without any injuries," he added.

Thanks to the force's quick response time, as well as the extensive maritime safety measures implemented by Dubai Police, the Eid Al Fitr holiday saw zero drowning incidents occur in the emirate's waters this year.

Al Suwaidi highlighted that Dubai Police, in collaboration with internal and external partners, had prepared a thorough plan to accommodate hundreds of visitors during the Eid Al Fitr break.

"The strategy involved increased maritime security and rescue patrols, jet skis, bicycles, beach security patrols, and public safety awareness initiatives," he said. "The approach aimed to provide quick and effective responses to emergencies around the clock while supervising compliance to preserve public safety."

Al Suwaidi encouraged the public, particularly maritime activity enthusiasts, to follow safety instructions and guidelines. He also advised beach-goers to follow lifeguard instructions and avoid the sea during adverse weather and high waves to ensure their well-being.

Lastly, Al Suwaidi stressed the significance of utilising Dubai Police's 'Sail Safely' service before embarking on maritime journeys, enabling rescue patrols to act and respond rapidly in emergencies.

