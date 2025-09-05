Dubai Blue Line Metro work: Traffic diversion on road leading to Centrepoint Station

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has alerted motorists of a traffic diversion near Centrepoint Station amid construction works on the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

Set to open on September 9, 2029, the new Dubai Metro network will connect residential areas to Dubai International Airport in just 20 minutes and reduce traffic congestion by 20 per cent along the roads served by the it. It also connects to the Dubai Silicon Oasis, a major urban hub.

In a post on X, RTA said that the road leading to the multi-storey car park at the Centrepoint Station from Airport Road will be closed, calling on drivers to follow the signboards at the location to reach the station.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Check the tweet below:

Blue Line project

The expansion project of the iconic Dubai Metro, spanning 30 kilometres and including 14 stations, will have 28 trains in its network and will bring the current railway network to 78 stations and 131km.

The Dh20.5-billion project, which is set to generating over Dh56 million in profits, is expected to carry 200,000 riders in 2030 and see a rise to 320,000 passengers by 2040.

The transport network will carry 46,000 passengers per hour in both directions and is expected to reduce traffic congestion on the routes it serves by 20 per cent. The new line will connect nine key districts across the city — Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City 1 and 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City — projected to be home to over one million residents, as outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Travel time along the route is expected to range between 10 and 25 minutes.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line will features 14 stations, including three interchange stations: Creek Station at Al Jaddaf on the Green Line, Centrepoint Station at Al Rashidiya on the Red Line, and International City 1 Station on the Blue Line, in addition to the iconic station located in Dubai Creek Harbour. The line includes nine elevated stations and five underground stations.