Dubai blooms with 2.5 million flowers in greening project

Dubai is a desert where flowers bloom in abundance. As the authorities focus on encouraging safe transportation, they also aim to make the journey on the emirate's roads a visually-pleasing one. With skyscrapers and bridges next to lush green spaces, the country blends together the natural sphere and the modern one.

In a Dh245-million initiative, seven new projects, seeking to plant and beautify key intersections on Sheikh Zayed and Al Khail Roads, have been completed as part of the 'Green Dubai Project'.

The projects seek to create a visual identity that uniquely combines urban character with expansive green spaces according to the highest sustainable planting practices on par with global standards. 2.5 million flowers and ornamental plants stand alongside 6,500 trees, complemented by advanced, water-efficient irrigation systems.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: "These projects demonstrate our dedication to developing green infrastructure and fostering a healthy, comfortable environment for residents and visitors, enhancing quality of life by expanding green spaces, upholding environmental sustainability, and optimising natural resources through smart irrigation systems that ensure optimal water consumption."

The project was implemented in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

In 2023, Dubai Municipality planted over 185,000 trees in, averaging 500 trees per day. The emirate’s green space expanded by 234 hectares in 2023, up from 170 hectares in 2022.

