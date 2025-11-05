Popular Dubai bike store Wolfi temporarily closed after fire breaks out in SZR branch

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a bicycle warehouse on Sheikh Zayed Road. The blaze, which began around 12:45am, prompted a swift response from Dubai Civil Defence teams, who worked for several hours to bring the situation under control.

Wolfi's bike shop informed on their website that a fire occurred at their Sheikh Zayed Road store and workshop. "We’re relieved to confirm that everyone is safe, and no injuries have been reported," they said.

"Access to the building is currently restricted while authorities and our internal teams assess the situation. As a result, the store and workshop will remain temporarily closed until further notice," they added.

They also informed that Wolfi's stores at Al Khawaneej, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain are open as usual, and their teams there are ready to support customers wherever possible.

In the meantime, their online store wolfis.ae remains fully operational for orders, product inquiries, and support. However, some deliveries and responses may experience slight delays while they work to adapt operations during this time.

For customers who may have had bikes or items at the SZR workshop, the company said that they were working closely with the relevant teams and authorities to gather accurate information.

"We understand how important your bikes are, and we’ll share direct updates as soon as we have clear visibility. We will continue to post all official updates on this page as they become available," they said.