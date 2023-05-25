Dubai best place to enjoy wealth, luxury and success, says supercar maker Bugatti CEO

The latest Henley report ranked Dubai among the top 20 cities for being home to the highest number of millionaires

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 6:00 AM

Dubai is the best place for the rich to enjoy luxury, success and wealth, says Mate Rimac, CEO, Bugatti Rimac.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, the French luxury carmaker said many of their ultra-high net worth individual (UNHWI) clients are not just investing here in the emirate but moving to Dubai with their families and cars.

“We see our UHNWIs customers who are very international and they have estates around the globe are moving their centre of living here. They are moving their families and cars here. They love this city and are advocates of living here,” said Rimac, adding that Dubai has the biggest concentration of Bugatti cars in the world.

“The USA is the largest single market for Bugatti but Dubai has the highest concentration of our cars. We have around 150 Bugattis in the UAE, mainly Dubai.”

In 2022 alone, according to the Henley Global Citizens Report 4,000 millionaires migrated to the UAE, the highest migration of the millionaires in the world last year.

The latest Henley report ranked Dubai among the top 20 cities for being home to the highest number of millionaires. It revealed that the emirate is home to 68,400 millionaires with $ 1 million-plus wealth, 238 individuals with over $ 100 million assets and 15 billionaires.

“What is attracting people to Dubai is safety, comfortable life, great education for kids, amazing real estate projects to choose from, nice restaurants and great shopping destinations. Everything is world-class here,” he said during the launch of the Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, an ultra-luxury tower coming up in Business Bay.

He added that there are many big cities where people can’t wear expensive watches and drive ultra-luxury cars, but Dubai is the city where people can truly enjoy life, luxury and wealth safely.

“In some cities, tomatoes can be thrown at luxury cars. Then you can’t leave expensive cars in Europe as they can be scratched. But people can really enjoy their success and wealth here. This is what I like about Dubai,” he said.

