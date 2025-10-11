Dubai beachgoers shocked after dead cow washes up on rocky shore

Beachgoers were left shocked after they found a dead cow washed up on the rocks (riprap) of Dubai's Mamzar Beach Park on Saturday.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, a resident, who was visiting the beach with her family, said they noticed the dead animal after a pungent smell.

"As we walked over to the rocks, we were hit by a terrible smell. After climbing the rocks and going over to the other side, we saw a big, dead cow. It was very sad and disturbing," said Tasmiyah, a young Dubai resident.

She immediately rushed to the lifeguards on Flamingo Beach to inform them of the situation.

"This was around 5pm. They said they'll look into it and then after 25 minutes a police boat came and took a picture of the scene."

Tasmiyah's uncle reported the situation on Dubai Police's application. The student also contacted Dubai Municipality. The authority informed her that they would send the relevant team. At the time of publication, the dead cow was still there on the riprap.

Khaleej Times has reached out to relevant authorities for a statement.