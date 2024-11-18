Dubai-based siblings offer JioHotstar domain to Reliance for free

A Dubai-based sibling duo have agreed to give a domain they bought to Reliance for free.

Jainam (13) and Jivika (10), who are residents of the UAE, had purchased JioHotstar domain from a young software developer from Delhi, in a move to support him with his education. Now, the siblings have decided to offer it to Reliance for free.

This comes after the Indian conglomerate made a previous demand of Rs10 million to the siblings to buy the domain from them.

How did the UAE-based Indian kids come to acquire the major domain? It all began in 2017 when the two started a YouTube channel where they would share unboxing videos along with science-related content. They soon shifted their focus to podcasts and interviewing influential personalities.

The duo became an inspiration for other kids as they decided to connect with children from various backgrounds during one summer vacation and spread the gift of learning, teaching, goal setting and dreaming big. They also participate in charitable and voluntary activities.

During their travels, they were given donations among other modes of appreciation, from which they used a small portion to buy the JioHotstar domain from the Delhi-based developer. At the time, the two had kept the domain open for anyone willing to purchase it.

Rumours around the offering

The young duo started receiving countless emails from individuals willing to buy the domain. After reaching out to them, they discovered that some of these were fake whereas others were offering large sums of money to buy the domain.