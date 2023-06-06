Dubai-based mountaineer Naila Kiani a role model for women: Pakistani envoy

A banker by profession, the mother of two girls is the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit six peaks above 8,000 metres

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 1:15 PM

Naila Kiani, a Dubai-based mountaineer, has been hailed as a role model for women by Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE.

A banker by profession, the mother of two girls is the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit six peaks above 8,000 metres. Last month, Kiani climbed Mount Everest (8,849m), the world's highest mountain, and Lhotse (8,516m), the fourth highest, within a gap of two days – a feat she termed an “unforgettable moment”.

“I’m proud to be the first Pakistani to accomplish this double header and the only/fastest Pakistani female climber to summit 6 out of 14 peaks above the height of 8,000 metres.”

Within the last two years, she has scaled K2 (8,611m) – the world’s second-highest mountain after Everest, Mount Annapurna 1 (8,091m) – the world's 10th highest mountain, Gasherbrum II (8,035m) and Gasherbrum I (8,068m).

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi hosted Kiani at the Pakistan House.

Ambassador Tirmizi congratulated Kiani on her remarkable achievement and extended best wishes for her future expeditions. He termed her as a role model for young and dynamic Pakistani women across the world, who has effectively followed her passion whilst successfully meeting her familial and professional commitments.

For the record, Samina Baig is the first female mountaineer from Pakistan to scale Mount Everest way back in 2013.

