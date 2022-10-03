Dubai: Indian expat hits the jackpot, wins Dh20 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

When the show hosts contacted him to inform about his big win, the new multi-millionaire said he was on night duty

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 8:23 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 8:42 PM

Indian expat based in Dubai won the grand prize of the Mighty 20 Million Series 244 in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket raffle draw.

Pradeep K P pocketed Dh20 million with ticket number 064141, purchased on September 13.

“Yes. I am on duty… night duty,” Pradeep said.

Meanwhile, another Indian expat from Dubai won Dh1 million second prize with ticket number 252203 brought on September 30.

