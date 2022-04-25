Dubai-based group marks Indian social reformer Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 131st birth anniversary

'Teachings of the Bharat Ratna are still relevant and need to be imbibed in our cultural ethos'

Supplied

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 3:32 PM

A Dubai-based group recently commemorated famous Indian social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 131st birth anniversary.

Ministers and top politicians from India’s different political parties graced the occasion over the weekend. Bihar's minor irrigation and SC/ST welfare minister Santosh Kumar Suman, Congress Leader Rajiv Shukla and JDU General Secretary KC Tyagi were among the attendees.

Speaking at the event Dr Santosh Kumar Suman said, "Teachings of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar are still relevant and need to be imbibed in our cultural ethos and values to build a peaceful, inclusive and dynamic world order."

He added, “Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s teachings are still very relevant globally. There is a need for equality for everyone. We are striving to achieve this goal in Bihar. The government of the state and people must work together to realise the dreams of Baba Saheb.” Mr Suman also appreciated the efforts of Biharis living abroad to contribute to this cause and cited AmbedkarGlobal.com as an example.

The event was organized by Ambedkar Global, an international organization founded by Ravi Chand, a community leader based in Dubai.

Mr Ravi Chand, Founder of the organization and a representative of Bihar Foundation, requested various stakeholders, including the Indian consulate in Dubai and the Minister, to get one street in Dubai named after Dr Ambedkar.

He also stressed on a need to start a flight between Dubai and Bodh Gaya in Bihar which is established as a Buddhist circuit in Bihar.

Chand’s efforts of arranging a chartered plane during lockdown to repatriate stranded Indian labourers, has also been appreciated by the diaspora here.

“Thoughts of Dr Ambedkar do not belong to one section of society but to all. He is an ideal leader for all Indians. Our vision is to speared awareness all over the world and we are working towards a curriculum on Ambedkar and an Ambedkar Chair in various Universalities in the world,” he added.