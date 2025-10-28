Dubai: 48 barbers set Guinness World Record with a beard trim every 19 seconds

When Mohammed Nour Adwan walked into Beautyworld Middle East at Dubai World Trade Centre, he was simply looking to freshen up his beard. But what he didn’t know was that his quick grooming session would make him part of history.

“I just thought it would be a regular beard trim,” said Adwan. “But then people started cheering, cameras were flashing, and I realized something big was happening, I was part of a world record.”

That something big was a Guinness World Record attempt for the most beard trims and shaves completed in one hour by a team. This took place under the BeautyLive by Fresha at Beautyworld Middle East 2025, in collaboration with STMNT Grooming.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

48 barbers, 24 stations

The event brought together 48 barbers from across the GCC and Lebanon, working in sync across 24 grooming stations, each with one stylist and a helper. Visitors could simply walk in, register, and wait their turn for a professional beard trim or shave.

With 190 men groomed by 48 barbers in just one hour, the numbers show how fast and well the team worked together. Each barber trimmed or shaved about four people in an hour, spending roughly 15 minutes on each person. Altogether, the group managed to complete one beard trim every 19 seconds.

Every move was timed, recorded, and monitored under the guidelines of Guinness World Records.

As the minutes passed, the excitement in the hall kept growing. Music played in the background, cameras moved from one barber to another, and with every beard trimmed, the crowd cheered louder, knowing they were getting closer to setting a world record.

New record category

This was not an ordinary competition. This record category didn’t exist before. The organisers worked with Guinness World Records to define and establish this new title.

And after a tense countdown and careful verification, came the announcement everyone was waiting for, “All the guidelines and rules were adhered to,” the adjudicator said. “And now, the question is, was it a successful attempt? Well, congratulations. The most consecutive beard shaves or trims completed in one hour by a team is 190.”

For the barbers involved, it wasn’t just about breaking a record, it was about representing their craft.

“This moment is huge for us,” said Khaled Kabboul from Director’s Cut. “To stand shoulder to shoulder with 47 other barbers, all working in perfect sync, was incredible.”

“We showed that barbering isn’t just a service, it’s a form of art, skill, and community,” added Khaled.

Another participant, Amir Manzour from Mantis Barbershop, called it one of the proudest moments of his career. “Being here, part of something this historic, means a lot. We trimmed and shaved nonstop for an hour, it was intense, but also deeply fulfilling,” said Manzour. “You could feel the unity and passion in that room.”

With 190 beard trims and shaves completed in just one hour, the attempt was not only a new Guinness World Record but also the birth of a brand-new category in the records.