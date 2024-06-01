Dubai bans single-use bags from June 1: Shoppers bring reusable carriers, carry items in hands

KT Photos: SM Ayaz Zakir

Carrying items in hands, trolleys and purchasing reusable bags – shoppers across malls and supermarkets were seen adjusting to the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags enforced today in Dubai.

A Dubai-wide ban on single-use bags went into effect on June 1, with stores not obligated to offer free alternatives.

“We read about it in the news, but it completely slipped our minds. Since this initiative helps the environment, we decided not to buy the bags available at the counter. We want to change our habits. So, I put everything in the cart and loaded it into our car,” said Faiza Idrissi, a resident of Al Garhoud who was shopping at Deira City Centre on June 1.

“This is a lesson for us and we will be carrying our own bags whenever we go shopping,” added Faiza.

The emirate had mandated businesses to impose a 25-fil charge on single-use plastic bags from the beginning of this year. Shoppers have been encouraged to bring their own reusable carriers.

Ghada El Masri, a hospitality executive at The Serve Hub, mentioned that she usually carries shopping bags, and her car is always stocked with them. “But today, I had to visit the hospital for a doctor's appointment, and I parked my car across the street. That's the only reason I couldn't bring my bags with me,” said Ghada, who was shopping at the Al Ghurair Mall in Deira.

“But the reusable bag I bought at the counter for Dh2 is quite sturdy, and I will be using this bag for my future shopping,” said Ghada.

Not all shoppers were caught off guard. Some, like Fatima, have been preparing for this change. “I have been bringing my own bags for shopping since last year as authorities inculcated us to carry our own bags with campaigns and awareness. I am glad the authorities have taken this step to enforce it more strictly,” said Dubai resident Fatima M, who was shopping at Union Co-op in Abu Hail.

Shifting to paper bags

Some retailers said that they will be providing their clients with alternatives to transport their purchased products.

“No single-use bags will be used from June 1 across Al Maya Supermarkets. As a first step, we shall be shifting from the single-use polybags towards paper bags (multi-use possibility). These bags will be available in two sizes (small and large) and will be charged for,” said Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group.

“We encourage our clients to bring their own bags which is the path towards sustainability. If customers prefer to pay, then they will be purchasing the bags for usage. We are moving towards sustainability and going green to save the environment we are grateful to the Ministry of Economy and the UAE government for this great initiative."