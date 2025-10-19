Dubai bans delivery riders on fast lanes from November 1

Delivery riders in Dubai will be prohibited from using high-speed lanes starting November 1, 2025, under new regulations announced on Sunday. The rules ban delivery bikes from the two leftmost lanes on roads with five lanes or more, and from the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes.

On roads with two lanes or fewer, there will be no restrictions on which lanes delivery bikes may use, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police said in a joint announcement.

Riders who violate the rules will be fined Dh500 for the first offence and Dh700 for the second, with permits suspended for a third violation. Those exceeding 100kmph on roads with limits of 100kmph or above will face fines of Dh200 for the first offence, Dh300 for the second, and Dh400 for the third.

More to follow