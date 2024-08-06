Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million with free ticket

The process involves steps to ensure the safety and comfort of both the pet and the donor
Bangladeshi expat Mantu Chandradas took home a Dh1-million prize money thanks to a free Big Ticket. Abu Dhabi Big Ticket held a draw on August 3, and 12 cash prize winners were declared.
Mantu, a 44-year-old father of an 8-month-old son, has been living in Dubai since 2004. Recently, his life took an unexpected turn when he won the Big Ticket.
He got to know about Big Ticket through social media. "I learned about Big Ticket from Facebook after seeing so many winners. I thought, why not try my luck as well," said the Big Ticket second prize winner.
"I usually purchase my tickets online, but this was my first time to purchase ticket from the Big Ticket store at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. I went there to pick up a friend and passed by the Big Ticket store, the sales associate told me about the 'Buy 2 Get 3' offer, so I decided to try my luck with five tickets. I didn't expect that one of the free tickets would change my life and bring me Dh1 million. I am overjoyed with my win," he shared.
Mantu found out about his win from his father-in-law, who also buys Big Ticket regularly. "My father-in-law checked the website and saw my name. He sent me a screenshot asking if it was my ticket or someone with a similar name. I confirmed it was me, but even then, I couldn't believe it, my wife still finds it hard to believe."
When asked about his plans for the prize money, Mantu said, "This prize is a blessing from God, and I plan to use it to improve my life and help my family. I encourage everyone to try their luck with Big Ticket. It’s a genuine game and does good for society.’’
Besides the first and second prize winners, there are ten other cash prize winners, each winning Dh100,000. The winners are from the UAE, India, the Philippines, and Iran.
Customers who purchase their Big Tickets throughout the month of August will stand a chance to be named the grand prize winner and walk away with Dh15 million during the live draw on September 3.
Anyone who purchases cash prize tickets will also be entered into an electronic draw the day after the purchase, where one lucky individual will take home a huge Dh50,000. Additionally, ten lucky customers will each win Dh100,000 during the next live draw, along with a luxurious brand-new Range Rover Velar, worth Dh325,000.
