Dubai awards Golden Visa to some private sector educators on World Teacher's Day

The 10-year residency permit was granted to a select group of educators who have demonstrated exceptional performance and made significant contributions

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 5 Oct 2026, 7:39 PM UPDATED: Mon 5 Oct 2026, 7:57 PM
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Dubai has awarded Golden Visas to educators in the private sector on the occasion of World's Teachers Day.

The move was carried out under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

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The 10-year residency permit was granted to a select group of educators who have demonstrated exceptional performance and made significant contributions to shaping young minds at early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions.

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The individuals received visas as part of the existing Golden Visa initiative for outstanding teachers and educators in private educational institutions that was first launched on October 5, 2024.

The initiative supports Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) strategy, which aims to attract and retain educators whose expertise enriches students’ learning experiences and strengthens the emirate’s regional and international competitiveness.

Comprehensive assessment

Since its launch, the initiative has received applications from more than 835 educators.

Candidates are selected through a comprehensive professional assessment that is fair and transparent, while factoring in academic qualifications, outstanding achievements, contributions to the education sector and wider community, and positive feedback from parents and students.

Eligibility is open to educators working in private early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions who demonstrate outstanding academic achievements or creative contributions to education.

They must also have a proven record of improving educational quality, tangible positive impact and recognition within the education community, and significant contributions to improving student outcomes, including academic progress and the attainment of accredited qualifications.

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