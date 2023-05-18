Dubai: Authority suspends gas tank sellers found violating UAE rules

Inspectors intensify crackdown on illegal traders, setting up tighter monitoring mechanisms for companies operating in the sector

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 11:27 AM

A number of traders selling gas cylinders have been suspended after authorities found that their tanks did not conform to UAE standards, according to an advisory released on Thursday.

The violators were caught as the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) intensified joint inspection campaigns on domestic gas cylinders across the emirate.

Aside from developing a joint action plan to combat illegal gas cylinder trading, the inspection team has also set up monitoring mechanisms for companies operating in the sector to ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

The DSCE also launched proactive awareness campaigns on the importance of buying LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders from authorised distributors, in order to ensure the safety of customers.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice-chairman of the DSCE, said: “DSCE aims to regulate business practices and implement the highest international safety and security standards as well as ensure transportation, storage, and distribution of LPG according to the approved criteria in the UAE.”

“The Supreme Council of Energy is the only authority in Dubai responsible for carrying out all tasks related to issuing permits for trading petroleum materials in Dubai, defining petroleum materials that may be traded, and related activities, as well as monitoring and inspecting trade facilities,” he added.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: