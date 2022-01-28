Dubai authorities succeed in floating container ship that ran aground near Palm Deira

Hardeep Singh's cousin said family members are in a state of shock
UAE
The Dubai Maritime City Authority of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation have successfully managed to float a grounded container ship near Palm Deira in Dubai on Thursday.
Soon after receiving the news of the ship, urgent meetings were held with the relevant authorities in the public and private sectors to expedite the re-floating of the ship, Thorswind, said Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.
The Authority supervised the process of re-floating the ship without reporting any injuries, leaks or any side effects on the maritime traffic in the waters of the emirate.
The ship weighing more than 20,000 tonnes and having a width of 29.8 metres and a length of 183.5 metres, was heading from Port Khalid in Sharjah to Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Saeed praised the swift action of the Dubai Maritime City Authority team and all the specialised teams for their efforts.
