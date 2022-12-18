Dubai: Authorities discuss classification of buildings to monitor efficiency of water, electricity use

Sheikh Ahmed emphasised importance of cooperation among related organisations to achieve objectives of UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy discussed a host of measures in its latest meeting, including a national system for trading carbon credits and a classification programme for existing buildings to monitor the efficiency of water and electricity use.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, chaired the 73rd meeting held virtually. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, also attended the meeting.

Sheikh Ahmed emphasised the importance of cooperation among the related organisations in the UAE to achieve the objectives of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

“During the meeting, we discussed the national system for trading carbon credits in cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment. We also discussed a classification programme for existing buildings to monitor the efficiency of water and electricity use as an optional initiative for residential and commercial buildings. This aims to improve energy performance and raise awareness of the importance of reducing consumption in existing buildings in conjunction with introducing the Dubai Green Buildings Programme,” said Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

During the meeting, a proposal by Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc) was also discussed to supply petroleum products to Al Maktoum International Airport through the Falcon Station in Jebel Ali. Enoc is discussing with the suppliers the possibility of using the Falcon line to supply jet fuel in order to reduce land transport and avoid transportation risks and carbon emissions.

“We are working to implement the roadmap and plans that include national initiatives and strategies to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and consolidate the foundations for a low-carbon economy,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

