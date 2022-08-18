Dubai: Athlete preps for 300 km cycling event after knee surgery

Jayesh Makwana got a ligament tear while jogging 6 months ago

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 10:04 AM

Jayesh Makwana, a 38-year-old athlete based in Dubai, is preparing himself for a 300-km cycling event in November. Just two weeks ago, however, he was undergoing surgery on his knee.

Makwana has been participating in cycling and running events for five years. He suffered a severe injury while jogging around 6 months ago. When pain medication failed to help him manage the pain, he consulted Dr Amit Kumar Krishna, specialist orthopaedics at Aster Hospital, Mankhool. Upon examination, the doctor found his left knee ligament torn along with a bucket-handle tear of the medial meniscus. Surgery was required to fix the issue.

Motorbike accident in 2003

In 2003, Makwana met with a motorbike accident back in India. He had hurt his ligament then as well. "The doctors told me to undergo surgery to fix the issue. But I did not do the surgery then as I could not engage in sporting events that required a lot of zigzag running or sudden twists to the sides. I played good cricket then but quit playing the game due to the injury," recalled Makwana. "After the accident, my life took a complete U-turn, and I gained a lot of weight - about 150 kilograms."

In 2016, Makwana decided to embrace an active lifestyle. “That's how I began running and cycling long distances. I cut down my weight and started participating in various events," added Makwana.

Twisted knees

About six months ago, Makwana was jogging as part of his regular exercise routine and accidentally twisted his knees. It hurt his ligament and meniscus to a great extent.

"I did not consult a doctor and tried to manage it myself. I thought it was just a sprain and would be fine in a couple of days. But the pain persisted and started affecting the quality of my life and consulting a physician was necessary. That is when I decided to meet Dr Krishna at Aster Hospital, Mankhool," said Makwana.

Remarkable recovery

Makwana came in with pain in his knee joints. A detailed evaluation validated for an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery. "I explained to him his condition. There was a complete tear in his ligament and meniscus. Also, he has been enduring the condition for a very long time. The latest injury hurt the ligament badly. There was no other option," said Dr Krishna.

However, the doctor is amazed to see the pace of his recovery. "The ACL reconstruction surgery is a major procedure, and a successful surgery would let athletes and sportspersons return to their sport with full flexibility. But it naturally takes some time. In Makwana's case, I am amazed to see his recovery," added Dr Krishna.

Aiming for BRM cycling event

With the progression in his rehabilitation, Makwana is confident of returning to cycling in the Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRM) cycling event scheduled in November. He will be participating in the 300 km endurance cycling event. Following this, he is looking forward to participating in the RAPHA 500 km cycling in December.

"My physio is going well. Dr Krishna has told me that my condition is improving. If everything goes well, I will participate in the upcoming cycling events from October onwards," said Makwana.

