Look: New Dubai landmark launches over water, Sheikh Mohammed announces

Another iconic landmark will soon rise — and float — in Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted on social platform X on Friday images and video of Dubai Arts Museum (Duma).

To be located on an island in the heart of Dubai Creek, Duma is set to position Dubai as “the capital of modern art and a global destination for creativity.”

“Duma reflects Dubai's civilisation and spirit, serving as a mirror to its culture and arts,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted during the launch on Friday, adding: “the soon-to-be-built museum will add a new diversity to Dubai’s landmarks and canvas of its architectural beauty.”

Elements of design

Duma is a museum that floats above the waters of Dubai Creek. Its design is inspired by water, sky, wind, and lights.

The building is a work of art in itself — described as an architectural masterpiece embodying the symbols of shell and pearl, paying homage to the origins of Dubai’s pearl diving history.

Duma is designed by world-renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who is known for his minimalist concrete structures that harmonise with nature through masterful use of light, shadow, and spatial balance.

As a modern arts centre, Dubai Arts Museum will have five floors to showcase works by both renowned and emerging artists.

There will also be a library for learning and training, as well as a restaurant and café, and artistic spaces overlooking Dubai Creek.

More than a museum, Duma is set to become a destination where the world gathers for art and culture. It will be a repository of captivating artistic and human experiences.

Nurturing the city and arts

In his tweet, Sheikh Mohammed also expressed his appreciation to prominent Emirati businessman Abdullah Al Futtaim and his son Omar Al Futtaim for their role in developing the new cultural landmark.

Sheikh Mohammed noted this is “a prime example and model of the private sector’s commitment to the community and city that nurtures it.”

“Cities that are defined by arts and culture flourish through strong economies, and achieve harmony and lasting sustainability when the private sector acts responsibly, in collaboration with the public sector. This is what we see in Dubai,” Sheikh Mohammed underscored.

Ø´ÙØ¯ÙØ§ Ø§ÙÙÙÙ Ø¥Ø·ÙØ§Ù Ù Ø¹ÙÙ Ø£ÙÙÙÙÙ Ø¬Ø¯ÙØ¯ ÙÙ Ø¯Ø¨Ù .. " Ù ØªØ­Ù Ø¯Ø¨Ù ÙÙÙÙÙÙ" .. Ù ØªØ­Ù ÙØ·ÙÙ ÙÙÙ Ù ÙØ§Ù Ø®ÙØ± Ø¯Ø¨Ù ÙÙØ²ÙØ¯ Ù Ù ØªØ£ÙÙÙØ§ .. ÙÙÙØ¹ÙØ³ Ø±ÙØ­ Ø¯Ø¨Ù Ø§ÙØ­Ø¶Ø§Ø±ÙØ© ÙÙÙÙÙ Ù Ø±Ø¢Ø© ÙØ«ÙØ§ÙØªÙØ§ ÙÙÙÙÙÙØ§ .. ÙÙØ¶ÙÙ ØªÙÙØ¹Ø§Ù Ø¬Ø¯ÙØ¯Ø§Ù ÙÙ Ù Ø¹Ø§ÙÙ ÙØ§ ÙÙÙØ­Ø© Ø¬Ù Ø§ÙÙØ§ Ø§ÙÙ Ø¹Ù Ø§Ø±ÙØ© .



— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 25, 2025

Iconic landmarks

Dubai is home to numerous landmarks that blend tradition and modernity, embodying human ingenuity and futuristic architecture.

Chief among these is Burj Khalifa, undoubtedly Dubai’s most famous landmark and the tallest tower in the world. It is one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the world, and no one comes to Dubai without visiting Burj Khalifa.

Before Burj Khalifa, the iconic sail-like Burj Al Arab served as the symbol of the city and modern luxury.

The Dubai Frame, meanwhile, serves as an observatory, museum, and monument – all rolled into one. It is located inside Zabeel Park and it holds the unique distinction of being the largest frame in the world.

Another iconic landmark is the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, a building designed in the shape of an open book on a rahle (Arabic lectern). It is a seven-storey knowledge haven located on the banks of Dubai Creek in Al Jaddaf. It houses more than a million printed and digital books in Arabic and foreign languages, serving as the biggest library in the region.

The “youngest” among Dubai’s cultural and iconic landmarks is Dubai the Museum of The Future. It is touted as the “world’s most beautiful building on Earth”. Located along Dubai’s superhighway, Sheikh Zayed Road, the Museum of the Future opened to the public on February 22, 2022, with “a message of hope for all humankind”, as Sheikh Mohammed said on inauguration day.

It’s a museum that visualises “the future of humankind by putting emphasis on sustainability and a greener future.” The pillarless torus-shaped structure sits atop a green mound that are planted with endemic trees and plants, representing Earth.

What makes the building more beautiful is that it is wrapped in Arabic calligraphy, inspired by quotes from Sheikh Mohammed, reflecting Dubai’s future. It also speaks of reviving Arab excellence in the fields of science, mathematics, and research.