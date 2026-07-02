Dubai authorities arrest drug smuggling gang, seize nearly 200kg of narcotic pills

Authorities in Dubai thwarted a drug smuggling and distribution network by seizing nearly 200kg, or 278,850 pills, of Pregabalin and arresting a gang of four, they said on Thursday.

The controlled substance was seized jointly by Dubai Customs, in coordination with Dubai Police's General Department of Anti-Narcotics.

Dubai Customs, using shipment data analysis systems, flagged a suspicious shipment arriving from an Asian country. The data analysis system is supported by its smart risk engine, advanced targeting technologies, and customs intelligence capabilities.

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Acting on this information, the Siyaj customs team conducted a thorough inspection of the shipment and seized 150,600 Pregabalin pills.

The team then coordinated with Dubai Police's General Department of Anti-Narcotics, which led to the arrest of a four-member criminal gang in the UAE. Authorities found them in possession of an additional 128,250 pills of the same substance, bringing the total seizure to 278,850 pills.

Rashed bin Harb Al Shamsi, Director of the Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs, said the achievement reflects the continuous evolution of Dubai Customs' operations, which rely on artificial intelligence, data analytics, and smart risk engines alongside advanced intelligence capabilities for early targeting of high-risk shipments.