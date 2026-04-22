'I will never forget': Dubai tourist gets lost passports, iPhone back in 4 hours

A tourist's story about how he lost his bag in Dubai, containing important documents, and how the police recovered it within just a few hours has sparked fresh online discussion about the city's safety and the efficiency of the emirate's authorities.

Argentinian content creator Federico Mackay shared his experience on social media, describing how he forgot a bag behind in a taxi after visiting the Dubai Frame. Inside the bag were important personal items, including two passports, a mobile phone, a power bank, and cash.

According to him, the situation shifted quickly from panic to relief when Dubai Police stepped in. After reporting the loss, officers reportedly reviewed CCTV footage, traced the taxi journey, identified the car involved, and contacted drivers who were operating in the Dubai Frame vicinity at the time. Within roughly four to five hours, the belongings were located and returned to the owner. Watch the video below.

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"I can't believe what I just experienced! I forgot my fanny pack with 2 passports, an iPhone, money and more items in a Taxi! After going to the police, they went to check the cameras, communicated with the taxi driver and at 4 o'clock they brought me ALL my belongings!!!” Federico Mackay

The tourist described the experience as overwhelming at first, saying he was stressed when he realised the bag was missing. However, he was amazed by the response he received from the police. He pointed out how the process was structured and smooth, from reporting to tracing location, camera verification and driver coordination.

His post quickly gained traction online, with him comparing the incident to how similar situations might play out elsewhere in the world and praised Dubai's public safety measures and accountability system.

He wrote, “While the media goes around saying anything about Middle Eastern countries, here they have a perfect demonstration of 'Dubai, the safest city in the world. Thanks to the Dubai Police for this! I will never forget this situation! Unimaginable!”

Noticing his reaction and the online attention this incident received, the Dubai Civility Committee noted: “One of the everyday aspects of civility in Dubai is the role of Dubai Police in maintaining order and safety.”

While individual experiences and stories differ, incidents like these put the spotlight back on Dubai’s reputation for tight monitoring, well-coordinated transport systems, and quick response times.

Watch the video below to hear Mackay recount his experience and share his reaction firsthand: