Sheikh Hamdan approves architectural identity; Dubai divided into 6 zones

Dubai's new architectural identity was unveiled on Friday, seeking to standardise design for infrastructure projects across the emirate. From bridges to street lighting, the framework will help integrate sustainability, and ensure visual harmony across all projects.

The strategy aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, with designs inspired by the emirate's architectural heritage, combined with the modern framework reflecting the city's evolution. Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the new identity, which divides the emirate into zones.

Six zones

Residential zones: Warm colours, materials inspired by local environment. Emphasis on privacy, tranquility Rural zones: Light earthy tones, organic materials. Emphasis on nature, agricultural character Industrial zones: Neutral colours, durable materials. Emphasis on simplicity, functionality Mixed-use zones: Combining residential, commercial functions. Public and private space integration Historical and artistic zones: Traditional design, local ornamentation. Emphasis on culture and heritage. High-end attraction zones: Modern architectural forms, contemporary urban facades, unique materials

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also announced the winners of the Dubai Urban Challenge — a global competition launched to develop an identity for Dubai’s roads.

Out of over 500 artists and designers from 91 countries, the winners included:

Oliver Charles from the United Kingdom for 'A Thread Through Time'

Mohammed Ayash from Saudi Arabia for 'Breathing Masonry'

Giulietta Debrutti from Argentina for 'Echo'

Dubai Tunnels

The Dubai Tunnels initiative will see artists beautify the city, covering 18 tunnels in three phases.

First phase: Three tunnels along Al Khaleej Street, Umm Suqeim Street, and Oud Metha Street

Second phase: Five tunnels on Museum of the Future Street, Trade Centre Street, and Al Sukook Street

Third phase: 10 tunnels along Al Wasl Street, Jumeirah Street, and Umm Suqeim Street.

The initiative also includes smart lighting systems, artistic wall panels resistant to humidity and heat, along with sustainable and more efficient materials.