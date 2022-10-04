Dubai: Arab Media Award winners honoured

Khalid bin Hamad Al Malik — editor-in-chief of Saudi daily Al Jazirah and president of the Gulf Press Union — named Media Personality of the Year

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Khalid bin Hamad Al Malik of the Saudi daily Al Jazirah — Photo by Shihab

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 4:31 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 5:18 PM

Fourteen outstanding journalists, media personalities and news outlets were honoured at the 21st edition of Arab Media Award (AMA), held on Tuesday as part of this year's Arab Media Forum (AMF).

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Media Council, presented the recognition for the media personality of the year and the best column.

This year's winners were selected from thousands of entries from across the region. The latest AMA edition also featured new categories under two additional tracks besides journalism — TV and digital media.

Here's the list of awardees:

Primary awards

Media Personality of the Year: Khalid bin Hamad Al Malik, editor-in-chief of Saudi daily Al Jazirah, president of the Saudi Journalists Association and president of the Gulf Press Union

Best Column: Dr. Rasheed Al Khayoun, a columnist for the UAE daily Al Ittihad

Arab Journalism Award category

Political Journalism Award: Mohamed Nabil Helmy from Asharq Al-Awsat

Investigative Reporting Award: Mohamed El-Sawy from the online news website Masrawy

Economic Journalism Award: Mohammed Issa from Al-Ahram Al-Arabi Magazine

Children’s Media Award: Hussein Al-Zanati from Aladdin Magazine, one of the publications of the Al-Ahram Foundation.

Digital Media Award category

Best News Platform Award: Saudi online news website Independent Arabia

Best Economic Platform Award: FollowICT platform in Egypt

Best Sports Platform Award: Bahraini platform KOOORA

TV Award category

Best Economic Programme Award: The ‘Future of Energy’ programme broadcast on the Al Arabiya news channel

Best Social Programme Award: ‘Ma'kom Mona El Shazly’ talk show, broadcast on the Egyptian channel CBC

Best Cultural Programme Award: ‘Rawafid’ programme, broadcast on the Al Arabiya news channel

Best Sports Programme Award: ‘Sada Al Mala'eb’ programme, broadcast on the MBC channel

Best Documentary Award: ‘My father was from Daesh’ documentary, broadcast on Sky News Arabia

Sheikh Ahmed encouraged the winners to stay committed to delivering high-quality content. The award’s ultimate objective, he said, is to enhance the media’s role in promoting development across Arab societies.

Among those who attended the ceremony were top officials, including Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated.

ALSO READ:

Mona Al Marri, president of Dubai Press Club and secretary-general of AMA, praised the quality of entries this year, reflecting the talent of Arab media professionals.

“The award seeks not only to honour media pioneers but also promote creativity among younger talent by highlighting outstanding excellence. Today, technology offers unlimited opportunities for the media to innovate. The award also recognises media excellence on new digital platforms,” she said.

The AMA — which was launched over two decades ago — provides an incentive for media organisations to aspire for greater creativity and excellence, said Diaa Rashwan, chairman of the board of AMA.

“Dubai continues to push the boundaries of excellence. AMA reflects the city’s ambitious development vision, as part of which its projects and initiatives place a high priority on ensuring global standards....The evaluation framework of the award ensures the jury maintains the highest objectivity in assessing entries,” said Rashwan.