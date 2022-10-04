Dubai: Arab Media Award winners honoured

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai’s Innovation Centre has been recognised for its creative, avant-garde design
Fourteen outstanding journalists, media personalities and news outlets were honoured at the 21st edition of Arab Media Award (AMA), held on Tuesday as part of this year's Arab Media Forum (AMF).
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Media Council, presented the recognition for the media personality of the year and the best column.
This year's winners were selected from thousands of entries from across the region. The latest AMA edition also featured new categories under two additional tracks besides journalism — TV and digital media.
Here's the list of awardees:
Primary awards
Arab Journalism Award category
Digital Media Award category
TV Award category
Sheikh Ahmed encouraged the winners to stay committed to delivering high-quality content. The award’s ultimate objective, he said, is to enhance the media’s role in promoting development across Arab societies.
Among those who attended the ceremony were top officials, including Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated.
Mona Al Marri, president of Dubai Press Club and secretary-general of AMA, praised the quality of entries this year, reflecting the talent of Arab media professionals.
“The award seeks not only to honour media pioneers but also promote creativity among younger talent by highlighting outstanding excellence. Today, technology offers unlimited opportunities for the media to innovate. The award also recognises media excellence on new digital platforms,” she said.
The AMA — which was launched over two decades ago — provides an incentive for media organisations to aspire for greater creativity and excellence, said Diaa Rashwan, chairman of the board of AMA.
“Dubai continues to push the boundaries of excellence. AMA reflects the city’s ambitious development vision, as part of which its projects and initiatives place a high priority on ensuring global standards....The evaluation framework of the award ensures the jury maintains the highest objectivity in assessing entries,” said Rashwan.
