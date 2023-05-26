Dubai announces new online system for building permits, control services

Earlier this year, RTA also announced its plan to construct three integrated rest stops for bikers at strategic areas
A new online system has been launched for building permits and control services in Dubai, it was announced on Friday.
The system, which is aligned with the updated Dubai Building Code, comes as part of the Dubai Municipality's efforts to strengthen the emirate's position as a global pioneering city in adopting the latest technologies in the building sector.
The new system will provide smart and integrated services and solutions while implementing automated checks using Building Information Modelling (BIM), which is a digital representation of a building or infrastructure.
"With the implementation of new technology, our main objective is to enhance the customer experience, while reducing time and costs, and improving the overall quality of the services," said Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality.
"We hope to advance the construction industry in Dubai by providing digitised services that simplify processes and give customers a one-of-a-kind experience. This reinforces Dubai's position as a city of innovation and quality, as well as aligns with our vision of providing top-tier municipality services that contribute to the city's growth and success in the building sector.”
The first set of services on the new system will include the following permits:
It will also include a number of monitoring services for construction activities:
The municipality is eyeing to roll out the remaining services in different phases throughout the year.
Mariam Al Muhairi, acting CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the new system incorporates a range of features aimed at improving the customer experience and service quality.
"These features include streamlining procedures and reducing the number of application documents required, making it easier for customers to input data and track application updates. It further offers proactive services for customers and the possibility of automated usage of certain services. It also includes automated checking services for consultants to ensure that charts comply with the Dubai Building Code and facilitates the automatic acquisition of data from charts and designs," she said.
The new system not only complies with the latest BIM standards and geographic information systems, but also facilitates user registration through digital ID and instant recognition.
It enables smart inspection through various applications and tools while managing building activities.
Moreover, the system offers a comprehensive database and detailed maps of the buildings that comply with Dubai’s digital twinning concept. This feature assists entities in offering smart services and is electronically connected with the ‘Dubai Engineering Qualification’ system and other relevant authorities involved in permit and control procedures.
The Dubai Municipality will be holding training workshops for consultants and contractors to brief them on the required standards.
