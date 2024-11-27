Dubai announces launch of museum dedicated to photography

Dubai can now boast of a new attraction — a museum dedicated to photography.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), on Wednesday, launched the Dubai Photography Museum project that will document the history of photography regionally as well as globally, and showcase a wide array of exhibits and collections.

The museum will also celebrate local and international photography talent while highlighting their diverse journeys.

A collaborative initiative between Dubai Culture and the private sector, the museum aims at strengthening the emirate’s position as a global hub for visual arts.

Announcing the launch, Sheikha Latifa said: “The Dubai Photography Museum is a remarkable milestone that reinforces the emirate’s position as a global hub for talent and a premier destination for photographers worldwide. It serves as a platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise with leading cultural institutions, embodying our commitment to innovation and fostering meaningful dialogue through arts and culture while also reflecting Dubai’s rich cultural diversity, offering visitors unique educational experiences and preserving the collective memory of photography as part of our shared human heritage."