Dubai announces launch of Annahar Al Arabi news platform office

Corporation offers diverse content covering a range of political, economic and social issues of interest to Arab audiences.

The Dubai Media Council and Annahar Media Corporation Wednesday announced the establishment of the Dubai office of the Annahar Al Arabi news platform. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Dubai Press Club on Wednesday.

The launch of the new office in Dubai reflects the city’s emergence as a major centre for regional and global media and its ability to provide a growth platform for leading companies in the industry from across the world. The office is set to further enhance the regional reach of the Corporation which offers diverse content covering a range of political, economic and social issues of interest to Arab audiences.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, welcomed the launch of Annahar Al Arabi in Dubai.

“Over the last two decades, Dubai has developed a supportive environment that provides talent and institutions in the media industry a platform to prosper and grow. This has enabled the city to further consolidate its position as a leading destination for both organisations and individuals seeking to advance excellence across various fields,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

“Dubai’s rise as a leading media hub in the region was made possible thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the city as a prominent hub for the media sector. The city gained the title of the ‘Capital of Arab Media’ for 2020 in recognition of its contributions to the industry and its ability to provide world-leading state-of-the-art infrastructure and high-quality services for organisations in the sector to grow and succeed,” he added.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The launch of the new Dubai office of Annahar Al Arabi is yet another testimony to the success of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s strategy to establish Dubai as a global centre for talent and innovation in various fields. The initiative also reflects the Dubai Media Council’s growing role in accelerating the growth of the media sector under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

Al Marri highlighted the long-standing relationship between the prestigious Annahar Media Corporation and Dubai Press Club, which dates back to more than 20 years ago when the Dubai Press Club was first established. “The establishment of the new office reflects the pioneering role of Annahar Media Corporation in the region’s media sector and its commitment to further advancing media excellence in the Arab world. Investing in digital transformation has become critical to the growth of the media in today’s rapidly evolving environment,” Al Marri said.

Al Marri also stressed the Dubai Media Council’s keenness to create the best environment in the emirate for Arab and international media organisations to thrive by providing exceptional infrastructure and flexible policies.

Nayla Tueni, Chairman and CEO of Annahar Media Corporation, paid tribute to Sheikh Mohammed for his ambitious vision and contributions to enhancing media excellence in the region.

“We believe Dubai is the ideal base for our new office because of its cosmopolitan and growth-friendly environment. The Annahar Al Arabi platform, targeted at the Gulf and wider Middle East, will cover diverse issues of interest to people in the Arab world,” Tueni said.