Dubai announces free public parking for Prophet's birthday holiday

Free public parking has been announced across Dubai during the public holiday for the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday on Friday, August 28.

Motorists will be able to use public parking spaces across the emirate without paying parking fees during the holiday.

The free parking will apply to all public parking spaces except multi-storey parking facilities, where normal charges will continue to apply.

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Paid parking will resume across Dubai on Saturday, August 29, the RTA confirmed.

Dubai Metro and Tram timings

Dubai Metro services on both the Red and Green Lines will run from 5am on Friday until 1am the following day.

Dubai Tram will operate from 6am until 1am the following day.

Changes to public bus services

Passengers using public buses have been advised to check the Shail app for updated schedules during the holiday.

The RTA also said that bus route E100 will not operate from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station from August 27 to 30. Passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi during this period have been advised to use the E101 service from Ibn Battuta Bus Station instead.

Customer Happiness Centres

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the holiday.

However, Umm Ramool Customer Happiness Centre, along with the smart customer service centres in Deira, Al Barsha, Al Twar, Al Kifaf and the RTA Head Office, will continue to operate.

Vehicle testing centres

Most service provider centres offering vehicle technical testing will remain closed on Friday, with normal working hours resuming on Saturday, August 29.

However, Al Mutakamela Al Quoz, Al Mutakamela Al Qusais, Aber and Wasel Al Jaddaf will remain open during the holiday.

These centres will operate from 7am to noon and from 3pm to 10.30pm. Vehicle technical testing and vehicle registration services will be available during these hours.

Marine transport timings

Marine transport services will also operate according to special holiday schedules.

Passengers have been advised to check the RTA’s official channels for the latest timings before travelling.