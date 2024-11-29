Dubai announces free parking for UAE National Day holiday

Photo: File

Dubai has announced two days of free parking for the UAE National Day holiday.

All public parking will be free of charge (except multi-storey parking) from Monday, December 2, until the end of Tuesday, December 3, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Friday.

This translates to a three-day free parking period as no fees are charged on Sundays.

Most residents will be getting a four-day long weekend this year as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation declared National Day holiday on December 2 and 3 for the private as well as public sector.

Regular working hours at ministries and federal entities will resume on Wednesday, December 4, the government said.

Meanwhile in Sharjah, government employees will get a five-day weekend. Because the official weekend is from Friday to Sunday in the emirate, employees in the public sector will enjoy a five-day long weekend.

Dubai earlier announced the National Day break for private school students in the city. All private schools, nurseries and universities will be closed on December 2 and 3, with normal classes resuming from Wednesday, December 4.