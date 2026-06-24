Dubai announces flexible working hours for govt employees during peak summer months

Dubai has once again announced flexible working hours for government employees during the summer months, bringing back its annual initiative that initially launched in 2024.

Running from June 29 to September 10, 'Our Flexible Summer’ introduces two working models that allow government entities to balance employee needs with operational requirements while maintaining business continuity.

Under the initiative, employees in the first group will work seven hours per day from Monday to Thursday and four and a half hours on Friday.

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Employees in the second group will work eight hours per day from Monday to Thursday, with Friday observed as a day off.

Most government employees in Dubai enjoy a two-and-half-day weekend (Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday). With this initiative, employees at participating government departments will enjoy a longer weekend.

Government entities may also apply approved flexible working hours and remote working arrangements in accordance with their operational requirements and the nature of work.

'Our Flexible Summer' initiative

The initiative was developed in 2024 in response to the needs of government employees during the summer months and the increasing importance of balancing professional responsibilities with family commitments.

By studying employee needs and listening to their feedback, Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) developed a flexible working model that supports employees and their families while ensuring business continuity and maintaining high standards of government service delivery.

Beyond its workplace benefits, the initiative helps employees spend more quality time with their families during the summer period, strengthening family bonds and supporting overall wellbeing and social cohesion, which also aligns with the 'Year of Family' goals of 2026.

Midday work ban for workers

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation — as a way to support employees' wellbeing during peak summer heat — banned work under direct sunlight and in open areas across the UAE from 12.30pm to 3pm daily between June 15 and September 15.

The initiative has returned for the 22nd consecutive year in 2026 as part of efforts to protect workers during these months.

Companies found violating the rule will be fined Dh5,000 per worker, and can go up to a maximum of Dh50,000 if multiple workers are involved. Meanwhile, compliance will be monitored through smart digital tools, field inspection campaigns and awareness initiatives.

Members of the public can report violations or unsafe practices through MoHRE’s call centre on 600590000, the ministry’s website or its smart application.

Dubai has also made provisions for delivery riders who hustle across the city at all hours, making sure they are protected from the extreme heat. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its network of temporary rest areas for delivery riders, allocating 23 locations across metro and bus stations to support workers during the annual midday work ban.

This year, the number of designated rest areas has increased by 53 per cent compared to 2025, with eight new locations added to accommodate the emirate’s rapidly growing delivery sector.