Dubai announces Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector

The government's Department of Human Resources have announced the dates

By Web Desk Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 5:20 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 5:25 PM

The Dubai Government has announced Eid Al Adha holiday and Arafat Day for the public sector.

The holiday will begin on the Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12, according to the government's department of Human Resources.

The corresponding Gregorian calendar dates will be determined on June 18, when officials try to spot the crescent moon that signals the start of an Islamic month. Astronomical calculations suggest that the first day of the break — Arafat Day — is on June 27.

Eid is expected to fall on the next day, June 28. The break, therefore, is likely to be from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30. If you factor in the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s a six-day break — the longest official holiday of the year.

More to follow