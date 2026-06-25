Dubai announces 3 new projects: AI-designed park, 8km Creek lighting project, Falcon Market

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, announced three projects will span upgrading services and creating new infrastructure

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 25 Jun 2026, 2:30 PM
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Dubai, on June 25, announced three new projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents across the emirate. A Falcon Market, Creek lighting project and new AI-designed park will soon be in the works.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the new package of Dubai Municipality projects on X. The three projects will span upgrading services and creating new infrastructure.

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Part of the three projects is the Dubai Falcon Market, which will be the first of its kind in the region. The market will be an avenue to celebrate Emirati culture with a "future-forward vision". Falcons have been pivotal to the local heritage, with Emiratis proudly taking on historic skills like falconry to promote their culture. Residents of the Gulf have also gone viral online earlier for travelling with their falcons on a plane, with each one of them having their own passport and seat.

The 'Dubai Creek Lighting', an 8km project that will transform the historic heart of Dubai. It also includes the world’s first AI-designed park, developed with community participation, and leveraging AI and data to shape the future of Dubai’s public spaces.

"Dubai continues to invest in innovative ideas that bring together heritage, technology, and quality of life for residents and visitors alike," Sheikh Hamdan said. 

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