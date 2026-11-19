Dubai has announced a three-day public holiday for private schools and higher education institutions on the occasion of Eid Al Etihad.

These institutions are set to be closed from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4. Classes and normal operations will resume on Monday, December 7, as per the KHDA.

The National Day break — the last public holiday of 2026 — will give students across the emirate a chance to enjoy a five-day long weekend, with their usual weekend combined.

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Meanwhile, Dubai's early childhood centres will be closed from Wednesday, December 2, to Thursday, December 3.

Depending on the needs of the families and the communities they serve, centres have been advised to accordingly close on Friday, December 4. Normal operations will resume on Monday, December 7.

Public sector employees in the emirate are also getting a three-day break, from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4. When added to the weekend, this translates into a five-day break. The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) clarified that official working hours will resume on Monday, December 7.

Meanwhile, private sector employees in the Emirates will get a two-day break for this year's National Day, with MoHRE announcing December 2 and 3 off for the occasion.

Celebrated on December 2 and 3 each year, the UAE's National Day, known as Eid Al Etihad, brings together citizens and residents to celebrate the country's unity, heritage and sucess, while reflecting on the journey of the seven emirates since the formation of the Union in 1971.

This year's celebrations will focus on the families, generations and communities that have shaped the country's journey over the past 55 years, highlighting the shared values, traditions and experiences that connect people across the Emirates. The country celebrates the Year of the Family in 2026, highlighting the importance of family cohesion and strong relations.