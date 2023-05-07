Dubai: Al Rafa'a Police Station achieves emergency response time of 1 minute, 9 seconds

The station was also crowned the best entity in victim support, along with having zero security breaches in jail, as well as zero administrative work grievances

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 1:31 PM Last updated: Sun 7 May 2023, 2:44 PM

Dubai’s Al Rafa'a Police Station achieved major accomplishments in 2022, maintaining the safety and security of the area with officers present on duty at all reported locations 100 per cent of the time.

Similarly, the police station achieved a strong response time of 1 minute and 9 seconds for emergency cases.

This came as Major General Ali Ghanem, director of the General Department of Logistics Support at Dubai Police, visited Al Rafa’a Police station and stressed the importance of providing top-quality services to its residents and visitors because the region boasts significant tourist facilities, diplomatic entities, and consulates.

The police station recorded 120 traffic reports in 2022, compared to 145 in 2021, and conducted seven traffic campaigns. Al Rafa'a police station also carried out 16 campaigns in 2022, confiscating 188 bicycles and electric bikes, compared to 17 campaigns in 2021, with 128 confiscations.

It processed 5,743 smart transactions in 2022 and achieved a 100 per cent rate by communicating with both criminal and traffic victims within seven working days.

Major General Ali Ghanem was also briefed on the station's achievements, including zero complaints against employees, the best entity in victim support, first in job satisfaction for five consecutive years among police stations, zero administrative work grievances, zero security breaches in jail, innovative administrative initiatives, and solving security and traffic phenomena.

Major General Ali Ghanem said administrative initiatives such as "Our Journey is One," "United Home," "Our Joy is One," and "Be Right and Know Your Rights" resulted in a 99.2 per cent increase in job happiness.

