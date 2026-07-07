Dubai centre helps students of determination find their voice through assistive tech

At Dubai's Al Noor Training Centre, inclusion is no longer defined only by access to education. It has evolved into something more fundamental — independence, dignity, and the ability for people of determination to make their own choices in daily life.

The centre’s leadership says its mission remains unchanged at its core, but its scope has expanded significantly over the years. “Our mission has always been to provide equal opportunity through training and care so people of determination can realise their potential and integrate into society,” said General Director Ranjini Ramnath. “But today, it is also about creating an environment that respects neurodiversity and allows autonomy.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

That shift is visible not only in philosophy but in practice. Alongside education and therapy, the centre has established a Centre for Research, Innovation, and Development that works with assistive technology startups to improve access and scale solutions for people of determination.

Inclusion, however, is not limited to the walls of the centre. Students regularly engage with mainstream schools through visits, joint activities, and competitions, while more than 100 alumni have now secured employment through the Supported and Inclusive Employment Program, earning income and supporting their families.

“Our responsibility is to prepare students for life beyond the classroom,” Ranjini Ramnath said. “That means participation in society, not just placement within it.”

Families remain central to this journey. Through structured parent training programmes, advocacy groups, and sibling initiatives, the centre works on the understanding that progress cannot happen in isolation. “Change begins with the ecosystem around the child,” Ranjini Ramnath said. “Parents, caregivers, and educators all move together.”

In classrooms, special educators like Carla Xavier design individualised education plans for each student, shaped by each student's strengths, interests, and needs. “No two learners are the same,” she said. “Our role is to remove barriers so students can express what they know in ways that work for them.”

She described the most persistent challenges as foundational communication, mobility, self-care, and sensory regulation, but said progress in these areas transforms everything that follows.

One moment she recalled was a student independently using a communication system to choose their own reward after completing a task for the first time. “It might seem simple,” she said, “but it was a moment of choice. That is where independence begins.”

At the therapeutic level, the centre uses structured, trauma-informed, and neuro-affirming approaches to support emotional development. Therapist Deepika Gopalarao said the SAFE program (Self-Advocacy and Fostering Empowerment) helps students understand emotions, relationships, boundaries, and their own internal signals, supported by tools such as the Zones of Regulation. “The goal is self-awareness leading to self-regulation,” she said.

Across the centre, transformation is often seen in everyday life moments. Students who once relied on wheelchairs are now walking with support, while others who were non-verbal now use communication devices to navigate supermarkets, classrooms, and vocational environments. One young adult with severe physical challenges now uses eye-gaze technology to communicate and design products as part of vocational training.

For student council president Hassan Raza (Class Scholastic – Determined Dodgers), these changes are also about voice and leadership. “I like communicative English because it helps me interact with people,” he said, adding that one of his proudest achievements was advocating for wheelchair-accessible transport within the centre, which was later implemented after discussions with leadership. “I want to stay here and make this community better for everyone.”

For parents, the impact is deeply personal. One mother, Carren Hicban, shared her son Karl’s journey at Al Noor. He joined the centre in 2013 after being referred by a social worker at Latifa Hospital. She said the family initially faced major challenges, including the financial burden of specialised education and long waiting lists, before securing a place.

“When Karl was finally accepted into Al Noor, it was a turning point for our family,” she said. “It gave us hope for his future.”

She explained that Karl has made significant progress through the centre’s individualised approach. Before joining, the family relied on visual communication tools. Today, Karl uses eye-tracking technology to communicate, express needs, and engage with the world around him.

One of her proudest moments, she said, was watching him independently use eye-gaze systems to access YouTube and take photos using assistive tools. “As a mother, I never imagined he would achieve so much because of the challenges he faces,” she said. “Watching him do things on his own with minimal support has been truly inspiring.”

She described Al Noor as more than a school, calling it a place of hope, growth, and stability for the entire family. “It has given Karl the tools to communicate, learn, and enjoy activities independently, while also giving us reassurance and a strong support system,” she said.

Looking ahead, the centre plans to expand across all emirates to ensure families do not have to travel long distances for specialised support, while also strengthening early intervention for children aged 0–4, a stage leaders say is critical for long-term development.