Dubai's Al Mamzar Beach reopening: 10 things to check out

With an extended beachfront, sporting amenities and water activities Dubai’s Khor Al Mamzar Beach has stepped up the game for UAE residents. Officially inaugurated on Tuesday (May 5), the beach spans 2.75 million square feet, the beach offers a variety of different activities for the entire family to enjoy.

The Dh500-million project has undergone a comprehensive transformation The swimming shoreline has expanded by 128 per cent to 3.6 kilometres, alongside the introduction of a 300-metre night beach. The sandy beachfront has been expanded by 110 per cent and now spans 182,000 square metres. Public facilities have gone up to a total of 20, with eight recreational amenities also part of the mix. Food and beverage outlets now total 19.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The beach is divided into two — the Al Mamzar Lagoon Beach and Al Mamzar Corniche. Here are 10 things to check out at the beach

1. Walking and running

A 5.5-kilometre jogging track runs all around the two beaches. Runners can use the floating bridge between the two beaches to get a full round of the area.

2. Cycling

A well-equipped cycling track runs alongside the jogging track. Cycles will be available for rent at the beach.

3. Kayaking and surfing

A portion of the newly opened Khor Al Mamzar Beach has been allocated for non-motorized activities like kayaking and surfing. These will be available for rent at the beach.

4. Motorboats

At an enclosed portion of the beach, visitors can ride motorboats in the form of luxury cars. Up to four people can go together and enjoy a ride along the coast.

5. Swimming

The Khor Al Mamzar has options for all kinds of swimmers. From night beaches to the the world’s first 24/7, women-only beach surrounded by a fence, there are plenty of options for visitors to choose from. Lifeguards will be on duty at all times at the 300-m night beach.

6. Exercise

In addition to the vast expanse of the beach, an outdoor gym will add more space for exercise lovers to enjoy the weather while working out.

7. Dining

The beach features the the region’s first floating walkway connecting the lagoon beach and the corniche. Along the walkway will be a restaurant that will offer diners beautiful views of the pier

8. Sports

From beach volleyball court, football nets and padel courts, there are plenty of sporting activities to discover at the Khor Al Mamzar.

From beach volleyball court, football nets and padel courts, there are plenty of sporting activities to discover at the Khor Al Mamzar

9. Family activities

Several parts of the beach will host family activities. From canvas painting to children’s play areas, there are plenty of family activities to explore.

10. Jet skiing and flyboarding

At the area for motorized sports, visitors can also enjoy jet skiing as well as flyboarding. They can bring their own equipment or use the ones on rent at the location.

According to Dubai Municipality officials, great care has been taken to increase the number of toilets and changing areas at the beach. This will give swimmers more access to the facilities and reduce wait times significantly.