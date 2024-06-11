Dubai: Al Habtoor Group cancels TV channel launch in Lebanon after ‘threats to founder, staff’

Visitors can enjoy mountain views as well as a trail to the iconic 300-year-old Al Meqsar Fortress
The cancellation of the plan to launch a television channel in Lebanon was announced by Dubai’s Al Habtoor Group on Tuesday, June 11.
Owned and founded by Dubai billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor, the Group said it would not launch a television channel in Lebanon due to security concerns, but would consider launching the channel in other countries instead.
The decision was made due to “physical threats to the founder and staff.”
On April 30, the group announced that it would launch a TV channel in Lebanon, providing cultural, social, and sporting programmes.
The TV programmes were crafted to inspire and motivate not only the youth in Lebanon but also people around the world.
Had the plan gone through, the TV channel would have created over 300 new jobs for the people in Lebanon.
“We have encountered insurmountable obstacles that exceed what can reasonably be borne regarding the safety and security of our team. After careful consideration and in light of the lack of necessary security stability for investment, we find ourselves compelled to seek an alternative to launching the project from Lebanon,” said Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor.
"Our goal has always been to support the Lebanese people and provide content that inspires hope and positivity. However, the safety and security of our team and project participants must always come first. The current situation has left us no choice but to step back from this initiative and abandon the launch of our television station from Lebanon,” he added.
Al Habtoor Group alleged that it “encountered a barrage of orchestrated campaigns including accusations, slander, and threats.”
The Group has lodged criminal and civil complaints in Lebanon and internationally against those implicated in these campaigns and threats.
Moreover, Al Habtoor Group earlier also announced that it would develop a studio city in Lebanon on a plot of 100,000 square meters for film and TV production.
Khalaf Al Habtoor is a well-known philanthropist and promotes peace. Recently, he called for setting up a fund to support mothers in the UAE and announced commitment to contribute up to Dh100 million for the fund.
