Dubai: Al Habtoor Group cancels TV channel launch in Lebanon after ‘threats to founder, staff’

File photo

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 11:56 AM Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 6:51 PM

The cancellation of the plan to launch a television channel in Lebanon was announced by Dubai’s Al Habtoor Group on Tuesday, June 11.

Owned and founded by Dubai billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor, the Group said it would not launch a television channel in Lebanon due to security concerns, but would consider launching the channel in other countries instead.

The decision was made due to “physical threats to the founder and staff.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On April 30, the group announced that it would launch a TV channel in Lebanon, providing cultural, social, and sporting programmes.

The TV programmes were crafted to inspire and motivate not only the youth in Lebanon but also people around the world.

Had the plan gone through, the TV channel would have created over 300 new jobs for the people in Lebanon.

“We have encountered insurmountable obstacles that exceed what can reasonably be borne regarding the safety and security of our team. After careful consideration and in light of the lack of necessary security stability for investment, we find ourselves compelled to seek an alternative to launching the project from Lebanon,” said Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor.

"Our goal has always been to support the Lebanese people and provide content that inspires hope and positivity. However, the safety and security of our team and project participants must always come first. The current situation has left us no choice but to step back from this initiative and abandon the launch of our television station from Lebanon,” he added.

Al Habtoor Group alleged that it “encountered a barrage of orchestrated campaigns including accusations, slander, and threats.”