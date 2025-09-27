Al Barsha building fire: Sheikh Hamdan praises Dubai Civil Defence's response

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met a team from Dubai Civil Defence, praising their exceptional skills and performance in extinguishing a fire that broke out in the emirate recently.

At around 2pm On Tuesday, a massive fire ripped through Saleh bin Lahej building in Al Barsha, a few metres away from the parking lot of Mall of the Emirates.

Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, praised the efforts which led to bringing the flames under control in record time using state-of-the-art firefighting equipment.

Highlighting the team’s readiness, he also hailed their professionalism and advanced training that empowered them to operate sophisticated equipment.

The team of Dubai Civil Defence deployed ‘Shaheen’ drones to bring the fire under control. The advanced drones, designed to tackle fires in high-rise buildings up to 200 metres tall, are equipped with a 1,200-litre tank for water and firefighting foam, providing rapid and effective aerial support.

During the meeting, the Dubai royal also wished the team continued success in their vital mission to protect lives and property, reinforcing Dubai’s status as the world’s safest cities.

Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi who attended the meeting expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan for his constant support, which continues to deeply inspire all members of Dubai Civil Defence.

He reaffirmed the team’s commitment to excellence, skill development and modernisation of equipment in line with the leadership’s vision to consolidate Dubai’s status as a leading global city.