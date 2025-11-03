Dubai: Barrierless parking to be rolled out at Al Aweer fruit and vegetable market

A smart parking system will soon be rolled out at the Al Aweer Central Fruit and Vegetable market in Dubai.

On Monday, November 3, DP World announced its partnership with Parkin to introduce the new system, which will manage approximately 2,500 parking spaces for light vehicles and 500 trucks.

The fully automated system will use license plate recognition and real-time data to enable barrier-free access, reducing congestion, improving and streamlining high-volume movements for market traders and supply chain operators.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The initiative supports Dubai’s Smart City agenda and plans to transform the site into the world’s largest integrated food trading and logistics centre.

Last year, Dubai Municipality and DP World signed an agreement to develop the world's largest logistics hub for trading foodstuffs, fruit and vegetables. The goal is to connect the zone to global markets and double the size of Dubai’s current market — one of the largest wholesale fresh produce hubs in the Gulf.