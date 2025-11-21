Dubai Airshow crash: UAE offers condolences to India over pilot's death

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on the Indian fighter jet crash at Dubai Airshow 2025]

The UAE has expressed its solidarity and condolences to India after the tragic crash of an Indian Air Force plane at the Dubai Airshow, which claimed the life of the pilot.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, to the Indian government, and to the friendly Indian people in this unfortunate incident.

A fighter jet participating in the flying programme of the Dubai Airshow on Friday crashed into the ground soon after take-off. The incident took place on the fifth and final day of the Dubai Airshow 2025, which is under way at the Al Maktoum International Airport.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels