Dubai Airshow crash: IAF pilot's mortal remains repatriated to India

The Emirati Defence Forces honoured the braveheart with a ceremonial guard of honour, the India Embassy said

Published: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 7:26 PM

Updated: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 8:17 PM

The Indian fighter jet Tejas, that crashed at the Dubai Airshow on Friday, was piloted by Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in the mishap. His mortal remains were transported to India a day after the unfortunate incident.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE, in a post on X, shared that Ambassador Deepak Mittal and Consulate General Satish Sivan paid their respects to the late Indian Air Force Officer.

"A special IAF aircraft transported his mortal remains back to India. The Emirati Defence Forces honoured the Indian braveheart with a ceremonial guard of honour," they said.

The 34-year-old Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force was a resident of Patialkadh in Nagrota Bagwan tehsil. He was flying the HAL Tejas, India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), which has a foreign engine.

This crash marks the second known Tejas accident, but the first fatal one at an international airshow. The jet crashed around 2.10pm on the last day of the Dubai Airshow while performing stunts. Spectators watched in shock as the aircraft nosedived and burst into flames after hitting the ground.