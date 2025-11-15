Dubai Airshow 2025: Over 1,200 security personnel, integrated plan ready, say police

Dubai Police have on Saturday expressed their full readiness to organise the Dubai Airshow 2025, a major aviation event that gather the biggest companies in the field, airlines under one roof.

The biennial show is also a stage for the arms industry. This year, over 1,500 specialised companies in aviation, aerospace, and defence from 150 countries will take part in the show, with an expected attendance of around 148,000 visitors.

To secure the major event, which takes place at Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai Police have put a comprehensive security plan supported by over 1,200 security personnel. The event kicks off on Monday, November 17 and lasts until Friday, November 21 under the theme "The Future Starts Here".

Coordination work has taken place between the airshow’s organising committee and partners to secure the event, determining security measures and protocols, Maj. Gen. Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and Chairman of the Dubai Events Security Committee said.

The Dubai Events Security Committee is fully prepared to host and secure the 19th edition of the airshow, he confirmed.

Al Mazrouei also stressed on the the importance of collaborative efforts to deliver the Dubai Airshow "at the highest organisational level, reflecting the UAE’s capabilities in professionally hosting global events".

"All elements are in place to make organisation, participation, and attendance a distinguished experience, enhancing Dubai’s appeal as a leading destination for hosting major global events," he added.