Dubai Airshow 2025: Pakistan to sell JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to 'friendly country'

Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a friendly country to sell its fighter aircraft JF-17 Thunder, which drew significant attention from defence analysts, aviation specialists and visitors in the ongoing Dubai Airshow 2025.

A statement issued by the Pakistani missions in Dubai didn’t disclose the name of the friendly country and how many jets were sold.

However, it added that several other countries expressed interest in acquiring the JF-17 Thunder, demonstrating increasing international confidence in Pakistan’s aviation industry.

In 2024, Azerbaijan signed a contract to buy JF-17 Block-III fighter jets from Pakistan for $4.6 billion.

What is JF-17 Thunder?

The JF-17 Thunder is a lightweight, multirole fighter aircraft jointly developed by Pakistan and China. It serves as the backbone of the Pakistan Air Force’s modern combat fleet. The aircraft features a blended wing-body design, a single turbofan engine, and advanced avionics that allow it to perform air-to-air, air-to-ground, and reconnaissance missions. Its relatively low operating cost makes it an attractive option for countries seeking modern capabilities without the high expense of more advanced fighters.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, chief of the Pakistan Air Force, held a series of high-level engagements with air chiefs from friendly countries on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

During the visit, he held comprehensive discussions with Lieutenant General Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Al-Alawi, undersecretary of defence of the UAE, and Major General Rashid Mohammed Al-Shamsi, commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence.

During the UAE-Pakistan meeting, the officials discussed further strengthening cooperation in advanced training, fostering collaboration in emerging aerospace technologies and enhancing the mechanisms for effective operational coordination.

The UAE military leadership lauded Pakistan Air Force’s modernisation initiatives and growing indigenous capabilities with a shared resolve to further strengthen military engagement through joint exercises, professional exchanges and forward-looking partnerships.

Pakistan Air Force contingent features the advanced JF-17 Thunder Block-III and the renowned Super Mushshak trainer aircraft during the ongoing Dubai Airshow 2025 at Al Maktoum International Airport,