Dubai Airshow 2025 to feature largest-ever aircraft display with over 200 jets

Over 200 aircraft, spanning commercial, military, private jets, UAVs, and next-generation technologies, will be on display at the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow, making it the largest flying and static display in the event’s history. Highlights include Joby Aviation eVTOL, General Atomics CCA, Bristell B23 915 IFR, and the new COMAC C919 and C909 aircraft, showcasing the latest innovations in aviation technology.

Under the theme ‘The Future is Here’, the Airshow will take place from November 17 to 21 at Dubai World Central (DWC), hosting more than 1,500 exhibitors, including 440 new participants, 148,000 trade visitors, and 490 military and civil delegations from 115 countries.

The event will feature 21 country pavilions, including a debut by Morocco, along with 98 chalets, 8,000 square metres of additional exhibition space, 120 start-ups, and 50 investors.

What you can expect at the 19th edition

For the first time, the Airshow will extend into the evening, featuring night-time sessions such as Party on the Runway at Skydive Dubai on November 17 and Airshow After Dark on November 18 with live entertainment and a drone show. Visitors can enjoy five days of aerial performances, immersive exhibits, meet-the-pilot sessions, food trucks, and a dedicated VIP viewing area at the SkyView public grandstand arena.

The event has cemented its reputation as a global platform for investment, emerging technologies, and collaboration, featuring innovations in airports, aircraft, and aerospace technology.

The largest-ever Space Pavilion, organised with the UAE Space Agency, will host international space agencies, pioneering space-tech companies, startups, investors, and academia. The accompanying two-day Space Conference will gather over 50 global experts, astronauts, and industry leaders to discuss responsible space use, technology, and future exploration missions.

Sustainability focus

“Dubai Airshow represents a leading global platform to showcase the remarkable progress the UAE has achieved in the space sector. This is a direct outcome of our efforts to translate the objectives of the National Space Strategy 2030 into reality, contributing to the creation of a comprehensive and sustainable space economy," said Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency.

He added: “This extensive participation reflects the growing international confidence in the UAE’s space ecosystem and supports the nation’s journey of developing a partnership-based space economy, investing in advanced technologies, and nurturing national talent. The innovations showcased at the space pavilion embody the UAE’s commitment to leveraging the latest scientific developments to solidify its position as a global leader and pioneer in space exploration.”

Meanwhile, Major General Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Executive Director of the Military Committee of the airshow, noted: “Dubai Airshow serves as a strategic platform to showcase the UAE’s commitment to defence innovation and national security through investment in advanced technologies, international partnerships and fostering a domestic industrial ecosystem. We are proud to bring together several elite aerobatic teams and flying displays that reflect our commitment to operational excellence and global collaborations.”

First time in Dubai Airshow's history

Advanced Air Mobility will also take centre stage, with eVTOL aircraft making their debut in the flying display, demonstrating Dubai’s ambition to lead in urban air mobility. The AAM Pavilion will allow visitors to explore electric aircraft and the future of urban transportation.

“For the first time in Dubai Airshow’s history, eVTOL aircraft will join the flying display — marking a new era in urban air mobility. This milestone reflects Dubai’s ambition to lead in advanced air mobility and progressive regulatory frameworks, ensuring the safest transition of emerging technologies. We are excited to showcase the future of flight to the world,” said Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Commenting on the inaugural Airport and Airline Keynote Track, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said: “Dubai Airports is proud to host the Airport and Airline Keynotes for the first time, uniting more than 450 influential voices shaping the future of flight. From air traffic growth and digital transformation to smarter journeys and sustainable operations, our senior leaders will share insights across the Next Gen, Vista, Passenger Experience and Sustainability stages.

"In collaboration with dnata, flydubai, and over 30 other industry collaborators, the Sustainability Showcase will feature a world-first fully sustainable aircraft turnaround, setting a new benchmark for clean operations and accelerating the convergence of technology, sustainability, and connectivity.”