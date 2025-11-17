Dubai Airshow 2025: Emirates orders 65 additional Boeing aircraft

This year, a new catering village \u2014 SkyBites \u2014 has been introduced to offer guests a variety of world-class dining options. Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) has been tasked to serve over 300,000 meals at the event.EKFC has completed the construction of two major central kitchens from scratch just for the event. They also have cold rooms, dishwasher areas, dedicated storage, independent power supply, and specialised refrigerated zones for pastry, cold kitchen operations, and central kitchen production.And what is being served up? A range of dishes as wide and diverse as the visitors themselves. Braised beef cheeks in black truffle sauce, elaborate Middle Eastern mezze spreads complementing lamb kofta kebab, Emirati tandoori lobster with saffron rice, Indian chicken pistachio kormas, Chinese dishes featuring wok cooking, and more are on the menu.Exhibition halls will also get on-demand service with basket orders, fresh pastries, and bespoke catering that responds to real-time needs.