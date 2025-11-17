  • search in Khaleej Times
  • Published: Mon Nov 17, 2025, 9:55 AM

Dubai Airshow 2025: Emirates orders 65 additional Boeing aircraft

By:Supreeta BalasubramanianMuhammad SajjadAngel TesoreroWaheed AbbasWaad Barakat
  • 1:02 PM

    What are people eating at the airshow?

  • 12:41 PM

    Emirates orders 65 additional Boeing aircraft

  • 12:18 PM

    Planes as far as the eye can see

  • 12:01 PM

    1.5 hours to go for flying displays

  • 11:50 AM

    UAE's mission to the asteroid belt

  • 11:50 AM

    UAE President arrives

  • 11:50 AM

    Starlink on board Emirates flights

  • 11:33 AM

    Emirates A380 at Dubai Airshow 2025

  • 11:28 AM

    What is the security like at the show?

  • 11:15 AM

    Dubai Police parade

  • 11:15 AM

    Planes among crowds

  • 10:43 AM

    What's new at Dubai Airshow this year?

  • 10:19 AM

    Sheikh Mohammed arrives

    quote    We are proud that the United Arab Emirates is a key international hub and platform in the world of aviation.

    Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

  • 10:16 AM

    Multi-vehicle crash enroute Dubai Airshow

  • 10:09 AM

    Long queues at security

  • 10:05 AM

    How to get to Dubai World Central

  • 9:55 AM

    Ready for take-off?