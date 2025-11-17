Look: UAE flag colours sky at Dubai Airshow 2025 as crowds wowed by flying displays

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Dubai Airshow 2025.]

At 1.30pm on the clock, a wall of helicopters swept in as the skies above Dubai World Central came alive on Monday. The Dubai Airshow 2025 opened its first flying displays on the first day of the event, November 17.

This year’s programme is one of the busiest, with 19 teams and aircraft types scheduled for Day 1 alone. The lineup includes national aerobatic teams, military formations, transport aircraft, next generation fighters and commercial giants, which created a mixed programme that kept visitors locked on to the runway throughout the afternoon.

The show started with the UAE formation sweeping across the runway in a clean, coordinated pass. The aircraft moved as one line, holding a steady shape as they crossed over the crowd. The sequence set the pace for the flying programme and pulled visitors straight into the action from the first minute.

Crowds gathered along the runway as an Emirates A380 made a low pass over the Dubai Airshow. Phones lifted across the viewing line as the aircraft glided past against the desert backdrop, drawing one of the biggest reactions of the afternoon.

The highlight for many came when Fursan Al Emarat took to the sky. The national aerobatic team opened with a vertical climb, releasing long trails of red, white, black and green smoke, a standout moment of the afternoon as they drew the country’s flag across the sky.

Their aircraft, carrying gold accents representing the UAE desert and black detailing reflecting the country’s oil heritage, performed a series of coordinated passes that drew sustained applause.

Commercial aviation also had its moment. Emirates Airline made its appearance during the flying programme, offering a different tempo as the widebody aircraft passed smoothly over the airshow site and shifted the atmosphere from high energy aerobatics to commercial precision.

The flying taxi reappeared later in the day, once again drawing attention as it took off in front of the crowd. This marks the first time the aircraft has been included in the event’s flying programme, signalling a new step toward future mobility solutions.

The opening day also saw key visitors at the venue. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, arrived at the Dubai Airshow to review new products, services and emerging technologies. He welcomed delegates to the event, expressing his pride in Dubai and the UAE and highlighting the country’s continued role in shaping the aerospace sector.