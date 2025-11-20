Look: How will air taxis look like? 3 models put on display at Dubai Airshow

Dubai Airshow 2025 is offering the clearest look yet at the flying vehicles that could become part of everyday travel in the UAE. From fully electric city hoppers to locally built aircraft designed for Gulf weather, companies are showcasing the models they believe will make air taxis a real transport option by the end of this decade.

The displays come as Dubai prepares to launch its first air taxi routes in 2026, with Abu Dhabi developing its own plans for point to point air mobility. For many visitors, this is the first time they are seeing the aircraft that may eventually replace short car trips in the region.

Archer Midnight: The electric commuter aircraft

One of the models on display is Archer Aviation’s Midnight, an electric air taxi designed for short city trips. The aircraft carries four passengers and a pilot and is built to fly above traffic at speeds of up to 240km per hour. Midnight is significantly quieter than a helicopter, runs on zero operating emissions and is built with multiple redundant systems for safety.

Archer, which has already confirmed operations will begin in the UAE next year, announced that services will also expand to Saudi Arabia. The company says its aircraft is intended for frequent, ten to twenty-minute urban flights, giving travellers a predictable and traffic free alternative for daily movement.

The Midnight on display features a smooth white body, a fixed wing and several small rotors across the top frame. The design is compact, with wide cabin doors and a layout meant to resemble a premium shuttle rather than a helicopter.

E20 Plus: A home grown aircraft built for UAE conditions

Another air taxi drawing attention is the E20 Plus, developed by Autocraft, the aerospace arm of UAE based company K2. The team says the aircraft was originally a prototype but has since been rebuilt and reinforced to handle local weather conditions, particularly heat that affects battery performance and metal durability.

The E20 Plus seats four passengers plus a pilot, with a range of up to 200km and recharge times as low as five minutes for short turnarounds. The company expects to begin operations between the end of 2026 and early 2027 and has already signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Aviation to integrate the aircraft into the emirate’s flight ecosystem.

According to Ahmed Al Mandoori, communications specialist at K2, the E20 Plus is intended to serve mostly within Abu Dhabi, with routes planned between the capital, Dubai and Al Ain. The aircraft is built to be quiet in flight, and boarding will happen through automated lounges where passengers check in using digital barcodes before walking directly to the aircraft.

The model on display shows a wide bodied air taxi with large windows, a row of rotors across its frame and a solid structure designed for regional durability.

Honda’s hybrid concept: A long range approach

Honda R&D also brought a one third scale model of its upcoming air taxi, which is still in the research phase. The company is combining electric flight with a hybrid range extender taken from its Formula One programme. This will give the aircraft a far longer range than most electric models, with a target of more than 400 km.

The concept is designed for one pilot and four passengers and is being built with future autonomous capability, although Honda says passenger acceptance will take time. Full certification is expected in the early 2030s.

The model on display features a fixed wing with multiple rotors along the leading and trailing edges and represents the early structure Honda has been testing in California.